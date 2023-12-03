Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is confident that the party will capture a majority of the orphan seats after holding successful parliamentary primaries for those constituencies.

The NPP on Saturday, December 2, elected parliamentary candidates for 111 orphan constituencies across the country.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Dr Bawumia noted that “Our party’s preparedness and determination to take a majority of these seats from the National Democratic Congress has been definitively demonstrated by today’s events.”

“With the upcoming 2024 general elections in sight, I am very impressed by the quality of candidates chosen to represent our Party in these constituencies. In the coming election, I am confident that we will succeed in securing these seats through our sustained unity and collective efforts.”

He stressed that the NPP with great determination and collective working spirit would win a majority of these orphan seats during the 2024 general election.

“To keep our momentum and to accomplish victory, we need to stay united from the grassroots down to the highest levels of leadership,” he added.