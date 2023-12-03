Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has congratulated elected parliamentary candidates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) across the country and urged them to adopt humility and grace to also win the 2024 polls.

Delegates of the NPP across the country went to the polls on Saturday, December 2, 2023, to vote for their parliamentary candidates in orphan constituencies.

The elections were supervised by the Electoral Commission (EC).

Nii Noi Nortey and Jefferson Sackey won the primaries in the Klottey Korle and the Ablekuma Central Constituencies respectively; former Commissioner of the Customs Division at the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) Colonel Kwadwo Damoah won in the Jaman South Constituency.

Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority (NYA), Pius Enam Hadzide, won the Asuogyaman parliamentary primary; Barbara Oteng Gyasi won the Prestea Huni Valley parliamentary primary while Abdul Manaf Nii Adjei Sowah won the Odododiodioo primary.

Dr Bawumia in a statement issued on Saturday said “I commend the New Patriotic Party (@NPP_GH) national leadership, particularly for supervising very peaceful and transparent primaries in the orphan constituencies. On behalf of the party, I offer my sincere congratulations to all our newly elected parliamentary candidates for our beloved NPP in the just-ended Parliamentary primaries in the orphan constituencies across the country.”

“I would like you to remember that your victory isn’t the end, but the beginning of a new chapter of service and responsibility. To win the confidence of the Ghanaian people, we must adopt humility and grace.”

The Vice President also expressed his gratitude to aspirants who could not make it for their determination and courage, adding, “The party is indebted to you.”