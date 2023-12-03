There are reports of tension in the Sagban community in the Yonyoo District of the North East region over the death of a woman who was accused of being a witch.

According to Citi News sources, the woman was said to have died in her sleep but it was later revealed that she was strangled to death.

The sources say that some people allegedly went into her room, tied a rope around her neck and strangled her till she died.

The family of the woman, hailing from a different community is demanding to know the killers.

Meanwhile, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has urged the Mo and Wangara tribes in the Kintampo North Municipality to live in peace.

According to him, unity must prevail, and the conflict must be resolved before it escalates in the region.

The conflict arose when the Mo tribe announced its intention to perform rituals in November and December, coinciding with the Wangara’s annual Klubi Festival.

Dr Bawumia after visiting the area and meeting with the traditional leaders and the people of both tribes, called for the restoration of peace.

“With a shared common destiny under the umbrella of this year’s festival, let us try to ensure that conflicts are resolved between individuals, families, and communities as a whole along the principles of social justice.”

“Let us use cultural diplomacy as a veritable tool for the promotion of harmonious relationships with our neighbours both far and near. Let us not entertain people who try to divide us along tribal or religious lines,” he stated.