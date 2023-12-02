The Adentan parliamentary primary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Greater Accra region has been marred by confusion.

Although the exact cause of the confusion is yet to be determined, one delegate was severely injured and hospitalized as a result of the altercation.

Citi News’ Bervelyn Longdon reported that the injured delegate is currently undergoing treatment.

The situation has reportedly caused immense disarray among delegates and party officials.

Chaos erupts at the Adentan Constituency with the cause immediately unknown. Some delegates could be seen heckling and shoving each other. One person has reportedly been injured and has been taken to the hospital. #NPPDecides #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital pic.twitter.com/aF9MLmyeNR — CitiNewsroom (@citinewsroomgh) December 2, 2023

A fight breaks out at the Adentan Constituency amid reports of alleged vote buying at the voting station. #NPPDecides #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital pic.twitter.com/RqowczYecN — CitiNewsroom (@citinewsroomgh) December 2, 2023

Meanwhile, calm has been restored at the Okaikwei North after confusion erupted Saturday morning over an attempt by some foreign delegates to vote in the ongoing parliamentary primaries.

Delegates in the Okaikwei Municipality who noticed the attempt by the foreign delegates to cast their votes raised the alarm by having an altercation with them.

Fortunately, the police moved in to calm the situation.

Delegates of the NPP are currently at various polling centres to cast their votes in the party’s parliamentary primaries in its orphan constituencies nationwide. Voting at the various polling centres started at 7 am, while voting commenced in other centres at 7:45 am, with delegates queued to elect the various candidates.

There’s a heavy security presence in most of the polling centres; delegates’ phones have been taken away from them before they are allowed entry to the ballot box.