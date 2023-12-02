ASA Savings and Loans, through its Atico Business Center has presented 40 pieces of school desks, 2 teachers table and 2 teachers chair to the Kaneshie/Awudome ‘1’ JHS school, in the Okaikoi South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

At a short presentation of the items to the school, the Accra North Divisional Manager of the company, Madam Joana Odei-Larbi underscored the need to build the capacity of the younger ones through sound education, and added that this gesture forms part of the company’s corporate social responsibility(CSR).

The Area Manager of ASA, Madam Harriet Quaye emphasized that aside support to education, the company commits resources towards supporting health facilities, providing safe drinking water and conducting free medical screenings across communities.

The CSR manager, Richard Nartey said the company was not only interested in making profits but also what it could do in terms of development to it host communities. He disclosed that the organization is socially committed to supporting education in the company’s catchment areas.

He added that education was a critical tool that propelled the progress of societies, and therefore no effort should be spared in giving future leaders a better foundation.

The headmistress of the school, Madam Janet Owusua said as a result of good results produced by the publicly run basic school, it has had increased enrollment rates hence putting pressure on the available infrastructure.

“These items presented will go a long way to solve some of our challenges as an educational institution.”

She asked other benevolent individuals and organizations to come to their aid by stocking their library with books, which is currently ready for use but has no books to serve it purpose.