In an initiative to improve teaching and learning at the basic school level, ASA Savings and Loans Limited through it Odorkor Branch has presented some infrastructure needs to the Odorkor ‘1’ KG and Primary School in the Ablekuma North Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

The team led by the Area Manager of the company, Madam Mercy Adzie, handed over 3set of kindergarten roundtable with 24 associated chairs, 20 dual desks, 5 Veronica buckets for proper hand washing, 2(240liters) large waste bins, 5 pieces of white marker boards, 5 packs of board markers, 2 packs of pen, and 100 pieces of branded exercise books.

The CSR/Sustainability manager of the company, Richard NARTEY said the donation aligns with the financial institution’s resolve to give back to society through it corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities. He disclosed that the company is committed to the United Nation’s’ Sustainable Development Goal 4 (SDG 4)-Quality Education, and that is why we are committing resources to improving the infrastructure needs of these deprived schools.

“I am much delighted today, especially with the donation of Veronica buckets to at is going to promote proper hand washing, and the waste bins that is going to ensure proper waste management in the school,“ he added.

The manager of the Odorkor branch of ASA, Madam Kate Coleman said, the company is committed to alleviating poverty especially among women groups by providing hussle-free loans at a a very affordable and competitive rates.

The Headteacher of the school, Madam Victoria Duodu was thankful to management of the company for coming to the aid of the school.

“We have written letters to several companies for our chalk boards to be replaced with white marker boards but to no avail.”

These items we have received is going to reduce the challenges we have as an educational institution. She admonished benevolent organizations and individuals to come assist them with ceiling fans in their classrooms as the high rate of enrollment makes the rooms hot most times.

Madam Mariam Mensah, who is the school improvement support officer of Ablekuma North Municipal Educational Directorate, was seen with much joy for the support.

“This is a great day for us. We are so overwhelmed by this kind gesture you have brought to us today. It is one of the deprived basic school in the Municipal and these support will go a long way to improve on teaching and learning in the school.”

Also present at the handing over of items were some representatives from the Parents’ Teachers Association (PTA) of the school.