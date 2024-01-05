It was an intervention that came at the right time after a mechanized borehole and an adjoining 10,000-liter water tank were commissioned and handed over to the Benim Community in the Asante Mampong Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

Some inhabitants had to abandon their farms and daily activities to witness the ceremony, which was to mark the end of water struggles in the community.

Residents from Benim had to trek long distances to nearby communities in search of water for domestic use.

However, the intervention by ASA Savings and Loans Limited has come at the right time, as it will address the long-term issue of water challenges in the community.

The residents described the gesture as a special gift since their worries and struggles to find potable water for drinking and other domestic use have come to an end.

An 80-year-old, Maame Adutwumwaa, who could not hide her excitement, said, “This is wonderful for the community, and we can only be grateful to the financial institution for the intervention.”

The Assembly Member for the Benim Electoral area, Mr. Atta Akwasi, thanked the management of ASA Savings and Loans for the gesture and appealed to the Government and other benevolent groups and individuals to provide a decent place of convenience for the community.

During the handing-over ceremony, the company’s Area Manager for Mampong, Adwoa Asantewaa, said the institution was focusing on making an impact on the communities it operates.

The gesture, she added, was in line with the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), which aims at giving back to society rather than thinking of profit-making only.

The CSR Manager for ASA Savings and Loans, Richard Nartey, the branch manager for Mampong, Seth Aboagye Ayim, and the branch manager, Mampong Business Center, James Owusu, were also present during the ceremony.