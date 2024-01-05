The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has directed the Vice-Chancellor of the SD-Dombo University of Business and Integrated Development Studies (UBIDS), Prof Philip Duku Osei, to hand over to the Pro-Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof Emmanuel IC Derbile.

According to GTEC, Prof Philip Duku Osei, after attaining the compulsory retirement age of sixty (60) years on November 30, 2024, is still in post.

He has, therefore, been instructed to vacate his position until a substantive Vice-Chancellor is appointed.

The Commission further advised the Governing Council of the University to take the necessary steps in the appointment of a substantive Vice-Chancellor.

GTEC in a statement issued on January 4, 2024, said, “The attention of the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has been drawn to your stay in office as the Vice-Chancellor of UBIDS, notwithstanding your attainment of the compulsory retirement age of sixty (60) years on 30th November, 2023. Sir, as you may be aware, the compulsory retirement age for all Public Servants of the Republic of Ghana is sixty (60) years. As a result, you are by this letter directed to hand over to the Pro-Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof Emmanuel IC Derbile who is to act as informed by the Statutes of the University until a substantive Vice-Chancellor is appointed.”

The Commission commended Prof Philip Duku Osei for his service to the University, wishing him the best of luck in his future endeavours.

