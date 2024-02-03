Fidelity Bank Ghana, the nation’s largest privately-owned bank, commemorated the official handover of the renovated Nyameyekrom M/A Primary School on January 30, 2024.

This transformation, a key initiative of the bank’s “Orange Impact” program, delivers a six-unit classroom block, a staff office, a library, modern washroom facilities, and a rainwater harvesting system, benefitting over 150 students.

A standout feature of the new infrastructure is its integrated rainwater harvesting system promoting water conservation and self-sufficiency.

This ingenious feature will capture and store liters of rainwater annually, reducing dependence on external water.

This self-sufficient approach not only ensures a steady supply of clean water for drinking, sanitation, and even irrigating the school garden, but also empowers the community and instills a sense of resourcefulness in students.

This proactive commitment to water conservation and sustainability by Fidelity Bank demonstrates a resolute belief in fostering values that benefit both the present and future generations.

Nyameyekrom M/A Primary School, once burdened by crumbling infrastructure and a stark gender imbalance, has blossomed into a haven of learning.

Previously, local customs often led boys to accompany elders to farms, impacting their attendance.

Now, the revitalized school, with its bright, spacious classrooms, functional staff office, and clean sanitation facilities, beckons all students, regardless of gender, to embrace the transformative power of education. This revival symbolizes a step towards addressing cultural nuances and ensuring equal access to knowledge for every child in the community.

Fidelity Bank’s Regional Sales and Services Manager for the Western and Central Regions, Eric Osei, speaking on behalf of Atta Yeboah Gyan, Deputy Managing Director of Fidelity Bank, expressed, “Upon our first encounter with Nyameyekrom School, we witnessed a community yearning for transformation. The dilapidated state of the building served as a poignant reminder of the challenges faced by numerous rural schools in Ghana.”

He added: “Understanding the profound impact on children, and as a Bank uniquely and proudly Ghanaian, we couldn’t turn a blind eye. We firmly believe that every child, irrespective of their background, deserves access to quality education, and it is our privilege to contribute to this transformative journey.”

The project’s positive impact extends beyond the school premises. During construction, 15-20 community members, including 5 women, were employed, fostering economic empowerment and instilling a sense of ownership in the school’s future. Building materials were locally sourced from nearby Takoradi, further contributing to the upliftment of the local economy.

The Nyameyekrom M/A Primary’s renovation has garnered widespread community involvement and satisfaction. Local opinion leaders, the chief, and other stakeholders unanimously echoed that the school now meets, if not exceeds, community expectations. This sentiment is a testament to the project’s alignment with local needs and aspirations.

The Nyameyekrom project stands as a shining example under the Orange Impact initiative, launched in 2022 as part of Fidelity Bank’s 15th-anniversary celebrations.

This initiative aims to provide comprehensive support to 15 marginalized schools over five years, tailored to their specific needs, including classroom construction, renovations, and essential learning materials. Nyameyekrom joins the ranks of schools like Duose D/A Primary School, Mamprobi Ebenezer 4, Okogyeasuo M/A Basic School, Fodome Kordzeto M/A Primary & JHS, witnessing remarkable improvements thanks to the program.

Fidelity Bank’s commitment to education through the Orange Impact School project transcends mere infrastructure development; it’s about nurturing communities, empowering local economies, and, most importantly, igniting the potential of young minds. As Nyameyekrom M/A Primary stands proudly in the Western Region, it serves as a beacon of hope and a testament to what can be achieved when corporate responsibility seamlessly aligns with community aspirations.