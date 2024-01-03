ASA Savings and Loans Limited, through its Kaneshie Zongo branch, has presented medical equipment to the Korle Bu Polyclinic/Family Medicine Department to enhance patient care and work output.

The items presented include six quality wheelchairs, two swivel chairs, and three mobile blood pressure monitoring devices.

During the handover at the Korle Bu Polyclinic premises, Madam Joana Odei Larbi, the Divisional Manager, stated that the company has been supporting public schools and health facilities across the country as part of its corporate social responsibility.

Madam Rhoda Ahenkorah, the Branch Manager, mentioned that the items are intended to enhance healthcare delivery, especially for women, children, and the elderly.

Priscilla Vandyck-Sey, the Head of the Department of Korle Bu Polyclinic/Family Medicine Department, expressed gratitude to ASA Savings and Loans for the generous gesture. She stated, “The wheelchairs will greatly assist in the transfer of patients who cannot walk in our wards and also at the OPD. The swivel chairs we have need replacing, and the BP monitors will enhance healthcare delivery to the populace.”

The health facility, which handles an average of 5,000 visits to its Out-Patient Department (OPD) per month, has faced increased pressure on existing resources for staff and patients. Consequently, the facility’s management sought support from the financial institution, and ASA Savings and Loans responded promptly.

Also present at the handover were Madam Celestine Ayivor, the Area Manager, and Richard Nartey, the CSR Manager.