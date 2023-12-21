President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will on Wednesday, December 27th commission the newly refurbished Koforidua Sports Stadium now the Koforidua Youth Resource Center.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and other key government officials are also expected to grace the occasion.

The Koforidua Youth Resource Center which is about 96 perfect complete is among 10 of the multipurpose sports centres being constructed by the government across the country.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Youth Authority (NYA), Pius Enam Hadzide who disclosed this to the media after inspecting the progress of work at the facility expressed satisfaction with the work done so far.

Pius Enam Hadzide also revealed that the authority is going through processes to get the needed approval for the construction of a table tennis arena to add to the project.