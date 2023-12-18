President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will on Thursday, December 21, 2023, launch the Evaluation of Ghana’s Maiden National Anti-Corruption Action Plan (NACAP) at the Banquet Hall of the Jubilee House.

The Ministry of Information in a release issued on Monday underscored that the event would be telecast live on the state broadcaster and other private media platforms at 10 am.

NACAP constitutes Ghana’s National Framework to drive anti-corruption activities and promote national development. It contains strategic action plans identified and agreed upon by stakeholders during nationwide consultations.

The implementation of the NACAP was in response to the delivery of Ghana’s obligations under the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC), the 1992 Constitution and the President’s commitment towards fighting corruption.

The Ministry of Information indicated that the greatest strength of the NACAP was that its action plans were directly integrated into National Development Planning, making its plans an integral part of the regular annual activities of Public Institutions, including the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

“After successfully implementing the plan for several years and in the penultimate year of implementation, it has become necessary for the country to evaluate progress made in the fight against corruption under the NACAP,” it added.

The Ministry noted that the formulation of NACAP was facilitated by a group of experts and anti-corruption practitioners constituted into a working group.

They comprised representatives from the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), Office of the President, Internal Audit Agency (IAA), Parliament of Ghana Judicial Service of Ghana, Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Justice, National Development Planning Commission and the Public Services Commission.

Others were the Ministry of Finance, Africa Peer Review Mechanism (APRM) Economic and Organized Crime Office, Ghana Integrity Initiative, Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition Ghana Centre for Democratic Development, The Justice and Human Rights Institute, African Parliamentarians Network Against Corruption and Development Partners.