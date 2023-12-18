There was drama in Parliament on Monday, December 18, as the Chamber was plunged into darkness when power to the House was briefly interrupted.

While suggesting ways to ensure that reports are prepared and submitted to the House on time, the Majority Chief Whip in Parliament, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, was greeted with loud laughter from the Minority side when the chamber suddenly went dark.

The Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Samuel Nartey George, teased the government out loud, saying, “You’ll have to explain that,” to which the Majority Chief Whip responded, “This is far better than what we experienced under your tenure.”

“What is your problem? This is far better than what we experienced under you, Sam George,” he added.