AngloGold Ashanti, in collaboration with AGA Health Foundation, GIZ, and the Otumfuo Foundation, is working to educate the people of Amamon in the Amansie Central district about the importance of getting tested for HIV and combating the stigma associated with it.

This follows the recent increase in the number of HIV cases recorded in the country, with 354,927 people currently living with HIV and an estimate of 16,574 new HIV infections since 2022.

As a response, the Obuasi mine agreed to collaborate with the AGA Health Foundation, GIZ, and Otumfuo Foundation to raise awareness.

Edmund Oduro Agyei, Head of Stakeholder Engagement and Land Management at AngloGold Ashanti, speaking to the media at a mini clinic in Amamon, emphasized the significance of coming together on this occasion to mark World AIDS Day, adding that HIV is a global health challenge.

He stressed the importance of the mini-clinic, saying, “The mini-clinic is not only to raise awareness but also to provide general healthcare support to the people of Amamon and its neighbouring communities.”

He added, “Regarding the stigmatization of HIV patients, despite the severity of the disease, the education from the health personnel has made the community aware that there is medication available to sustain patients.”

Participants who were available received screening for various diseases, including HIV, Hepatitis, and blood pressure, among others.

Meanwhile, Emmanuel Ansah, AngloGold Ashanti Health Information Officer, attributed the increase to galamsey.