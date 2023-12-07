The General Assembly of the RENEWPAC Summit, taking place in Dakar, Senegal, has adopted a Manifesto representing the collective voice of liberals and democrats in the Renew Europe political family, as well as allied parties in the Pacific, Africa, and the Caribbean.

It will address topics such as democracy and the rule of law, peace and security, fundamental rights, good governance, trade and investment, SMEs, environment and climate, energy, education, health, and migration.

The Summit was opened by Macky Sall, President of the Republic of Senegal, in the presence of Nicola Beer, Vice-President of the European Parliament, Hakima El Haite, President of the Liberal International, and Gilbert Noël Ouédraogo, President of the African Liberal Network.

The agreed text constitutes a strong commitment to strengthening democratic institutions, promoting political accountability, and safeguarding individual freedoms.

The Renew Europe Group in the European Parliament, which took the lead in organizing the RENEWPAC Summit, believes that the partnership between Europe and Africa should serve as a catalyst for sustainable development, ensuring that economic prosperity is accessible to all.

Jan-Christoph Oetjen (FDP, Germany), Renew Europe MEP and EU co-chair of RENEWPAC, said, “As a liberal and democrat, I am proud of what our political family achieved at the RENEWPAC Summit in Dakar. Our shared vision, which upholds the fundamental values that have united us throughout history, will continue to light our path to a brighter, more prosperous, and more equitable future for the people of both continents. Fostering sustainable development is essential for EU-Africa relations, and today our political family is firmly committed to making this happen.”

On his part, Mohamed Ouzzine, Member of the Moroccan Parliament and Africa Co-Chair of RENEWPAC, added that “Throughout history, nations facing economic challenges and fragile democracies have felt the impact of coups. These upheavals have an impact on both security, exemplified by the emergence of jihadism, and socio-economic aspects, revealing the inability of leaders to meet citizens’ expectations. The African continent is experiencing a domino effect, as similar patterns are repeated during the various transitions of power.”