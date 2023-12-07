Emmanuel Nii Okai Laryea, a parliamentary candidate hopeful for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Odododiodio, has expressed his disappointment with the comment made by the incumbent Member of Parliament, Edwin Nii Lantey Vanderpuye.

Vanderpuye stated that only Mr. Michael Yarboi Annan, who had been disqualified from the race, could retain the Odododiodio parliamentary seat for the NDC.

The Member of Parliament for Odododiodoo, Nii Lante Vanderpuye, conveyed his disappointment with the decision taken by the Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of the NDC to disqualify Michael Nii Yarboi Annan. He believes that Annan is the most viable candidate capable of retaining the Odododiodoo seat for the NDC in the upcoming 2024 polls.

However, in a media interview after presenting a bus to a special ward in the constituency, Nii Okai Laryea expressed his disagreement with Nii Lantey Vanderpuye’s viewpoint.

“Nii Lantey Vanderpuye is my senior brother; I went to parliament with him in 2013. He is a senior brother, but in my personal view, the comment he made is very unfortunate because the NDC is strong within Odododiodio. He is suggesting that, without that particular individual, we won’t be able to get a candidate to replace him. It is totally unheard of for somebody to say that but for one person, we can’t retain the seat. There are assertions that, for the past two years, an individual has been sponsoring people in the party. Is that to say that the MP, Nii Lantey Vanderpuye, shirked his responsibility as MP to that candidate? If that is what we are saying, I am sorry to say this to my big brother, then he has failed.”

Mr. Okai Laryea emphasized that he is working diligently to win the parliamentary primaries scheduled for December 16 and retain the seat for the party in the 2024 elections.

“I do not underestimate anyone, and I do not feel that anyone is an underdog. Elections are very unpredictable, so when you are going into an election, you have to prepare and make sure that whatever you need to do to secure victory must be done.”

Nii Okai Laryea stressed that his gesture of giving out a bus to the special ward in the constituency is a move to ensure that all wards are well-resourced to address the needs of party members and constituents within Odododiodio. He added that all eight wards in the area will receive one.

“I want us to develop a system in Odododiodio where the MP will not be burdened with some of these things. One of the ways to go about this is to decentralize the welfare system; each ward should be able to have an income-generating measure that they can fall back on in terms of the needs of delegates or constituents. All eight wards in this constituency will receive one. I urge delegates to give me the nod come December 16, 2023, so we can do more.”