The Minority in Parliament has maintained its stance against the approval of the 2024 budget, despite the upcoming vote scheduled for today, December 7th

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, on Wednesday, November 29, declared a voice vote on the approval of the budget in favour of the Majority after the conclusion of the debate.

However, the Minority Caucus challenged the ruling and opted for a headcount, forcing the Majority group to stage a walkout.

The Speaker, Alban Bagbin, subsequently announced that the headcount vote would be conducted today, December 7, on the approval of the government’s economic policy and budget statement to pave the way for the approval of budget estimates.

But some minority members including the Member of Parliament for Builsa South and Ketu North, Dr Clement Apaak and James Klutse Avedzi speaking to journalists said their position on the budget has not changed.

“We have not changed our position, the reasons why the NDC side decided to vote against the 2024 Budget are still the same and we have made it clear through our leader, Ato Forson that we are opposed to the budget because of the taxes embedded in the budget. Those taxes will increase the hardships that Ghanaians face,” Dr Apaak said.