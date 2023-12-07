Popular Ghanaian artists, Asaakaa Boys recognized as the pioneers of drill music in Ghana are expected to thrill music lovers in the mining town of Obuasi on Christmas day.

Dubbed ” THE GOLDEN CITY CONCERT 2023″, the event set to be organised by the Mayor’s Entertainment Hub will witness music enthusiasts throng the Obuasi Len Clay sports stadium on 25th December 2023.

The concert will feature ‘ O Kenneth, Reggie and Kwaku DMC of Asaakaa Boys as the main artists on the day while Obuasi-based artists Datz, Tipgy, G naze, Cobby Rans, Lord Depsy and Fada Kenzy. The rest are Yaw Zig, Kay Cent, Ofosu Richpub, Jay Kenn and Jay Van Gork will seek to rock the program by showcasing their talents to the rest of the world.

Beeztrap, Chicogod, Xlimkid, Dikoo Gonaboy, thywill, and Oyensem will serve as supporting artists on the day.

According to the CEO of the Mayor’s Entertainment Hub Prince Annan aka Cassidy Prince, the purpose of the event is to highlight the artistic culture of Obuasi through unity and harmony.

” In 2019, we were instrumental in the coming of Flowking Stone to Obuasi which was one mega event. This year’s show will be super mega. We are calling on residents to fill the stadium to prove to people that the entertainment industry in Obuasi has come of age”, the budding event organizer added.

Cassidy Prince revealed that to make it quite easier for music lovers to see and have a feel of their favourite Asaakaa Boys, the gate fees have been reduced to a paltry gh30, aimed. Plans are afoot to sell advanced tickets at designated points.