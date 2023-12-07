The Minority in Parliament wants the government to lay before the house details of the agreement with Barari DV for the mining of Lithium for scrutiny and approval.

Key stakeholders, including the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) and former Chief Justice Sophia Akufo, have criticized the contract as colonial and Guggisberg-type, respectively.

These concerns stem from a mining agreement signed on October 20, 2023, between Ghana and Barari DV Ghana Limited.

The $250-million project, located in Ewoyaa, Mfantseman Municipality in the Central Region, is set to commence production by 2025.

The deal includes a 10% royalty and 13% free carried interest in the state, surpassing the existing 5% and 10%, respectively, for other mining agreements.

Ranking Member on the Mines and Energy Committee, John Jinapor, speaking in Parliament on Thursday, said, “I want to make it loud and clear and succinct and explicit that the agreement between the government of Ghana and Barari should be laid before Parliament without delay.”

He further noted, “And let me assure the people of Ghana that the minority will not let you down. We will scrutinize the agreement. We will not allow this agreement to be rushed through. We would seek the guidance, the involvement of civil society; we will speak to important personalities, including former Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo, who has been vocal on this lithium agreement.”