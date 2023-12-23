The Member of Parliament (MP) for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga says President Akufo-Addo’s refusal to assent to the three bills passed by parliament forms the basis for his removal from office.

He made this known while commenting on a ruling by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin on his disagreement with the President on the Criminal Offences Amendment Bill 2023, 1 and 2 and the Ghana Armed Forces Amendment Bill 2023.

“It says that the president shall be removed from Office if he is found in accordance with the provisions of this article A from assent in wilful violation of the oath of allegiance and the presidential oath set out in the second schedule or wilful violation of any other provision of this constitution. It is grounds for his removal.”

“Mr Speaker. And I want to say that the president was aware of what happened, encouraged what happened, patronised what happened and after it had happened all in accordance with the constitution, he then wilfully sat and wrote a letter and clearly violated provisions of the constitution,” Ayariga said.

The NDC MP’s assertion follows President Akufo-Addo’s refusal to sign into law three bills that have been passed by Parliament.

According to the president, some of the bills infringe on the constitution of the Republic, hence, his refusal to sign those bills.

The bills are two amendments to the Criminal and Other Offences Act to criminalise accusations of witchcraft and abolish the death penalty and the Wildlife Resources Bill.