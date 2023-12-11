The Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Eric Nyamekye, has expressed optimism in the Speaker and the Members of Parliament, anticipating a swift passage of the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, publicly known as the anti-gay bill.

Despite setbacks faced in laying the bill for consideration a few days ago, with proponents alleging deliberate frustration by the Majority side in Parliament, Apostle Nyamekye expressed confidence in the bill’s success.

Speaking to Citi News on the sidelines of the commissioning of the Amigo Bread factory on the Accra-Tema Motorway, Apostle Nyamekye conveyed his belief in the legislative process for the bill to succeed.

“I even heard the Speaker say that we need to expedite action on the promulgation of the bill, and we are praying for him. As long as they keep pushing, I am sure they will be able to work on it, and it will succeed.”