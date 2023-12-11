On Saturday, December 9, 2023, the Grand Arena (AICC) in Accra reverberated with the vibrant sounds of the “Rhythms of Africa” gospel concert.

Curated by the iconic UK-based Ghanaian gospel musician Sonnie Badu, in collaboration with George Quaye’s Image Bureau, the event brought together a diverse group of A-list artists to celebrate the power and beauty of gospel music.

Notable artists such as MOG Music, Piesie Esther, Joe Mettle, Nacee, Perez Musik, FRA from Ghana and Neon Adejo and Preye Odede from Nigeria were all billed to grace the stage.

In the charged atmosphere, a comforting ministration proved to be a fitting way to compensate for the delay in starting the program. Noteworthy was Preye Odede’s performance, where he became so engrossed that he resisted handing over the microphone when his allotted time concluded.

Commendably, the impeccable chemistry of his band, as it left everyone in awe, almost as if a spell had been cast on the audience.

The mood was just right after his performance, with the crowd continuing to pour in, some finding themselves standing due to the overwhelming attendance.

Periodically, musical performances were momentarily paused to pay tribute to some legendary gospel musicians such as Mary Ghansah, Rev. Yawson, and Diana Hopeson by presenting them with plaques of appreciation.

Then came the host of the show, the legendary UK-based Ghanaian gospel musician, Sonnie Badu. As he mounted the stage, a wave of excitement surged through the auditorium, erupting into a frenzy of cheers and applause.

He thrilled the audience with a string of his hit songs, one after the other, keeping the energy high throughout his set.

His performance was characterised by a seamless synergy between him and his talented band, showcasing their world-class musicianship and tight coordination.

The patrons were visibly enthralled, dancing and singing along to every song. It was a night to remember, a manifestation of Sonnie Badu’s undeniable stage presence and musical prowess.

Watch Sonnie Badu’s performance below