Prominent Ghanaian gospel musician, Sonnie Badu is thrilled to announce the birth of his second son.

The new child has increased his total number of children to six.

The UK-based Ghanaian gospel legend shared the exciting news on social media with a photo of the baby and expressed his belief that his son will play a role in carrying forward his family’s legacy.

According to the ”Baba” monster hit crooner, the child was born in the early hours of Good Friday

Check the post below