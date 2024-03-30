The New Patriotic Party (NPP), has set Saturday, April 13, 2024, to elect a Parliamentary Candidate for the Ejisu constituency by-election following the death of the MP and Deputy Finance Minister, John Ampontuah Kumah.

The party in a statement signed by the General Secretary of the party Justin Kodua Frimpong announced that interested parliamentary hopefuls can purchase and file their nomination forms between Tuesday, April 2 to Thursday, April 4, 2024, at the constituency party office.

According to the NPP, an aspiring parliamentary candidate shall procure Nomination Forms after the payment of a non-refundable application fee of GHȼ3,000 in bankers draft in favour of the New Patriotic Party National Headquarters, Accra.

An aspiring parliamentary candidate shall further pay a non-refundable filing fee of GHȼ35, 000 in bankers draft in favour of the New Patriotic Party National Headquarters, Accra.

The statement noted, however, that Women, Youth (persons aged between 18 and 40 years), and Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) will enjoy a 50% rebate on the filing fees. They thus will be required to pay a non-refundable filing fee of GHȼ17,500.

NPP’s approved timelines for Ejisu by-election

Opening of Nomination – Tuesday, April 2, 2024

Closing of Nomination – Thursday, April 4, 2024

Election – Saturday, April 13, 2024

The party also announced an Election Committee (EC) to supervise the process.

Members of the committee are:

Mr. Danquah Smith Butey- Chairman

Mr. Bernard Antwi Boasiako – Vice Chairman

Hon. Patricia Appiagyei

Mad. Martha Kodua

Mr. Evans Nimako – Secretary

Chairperson of the Constituency Council of Elders;

All Constituency Executives (Ex-officio members)

The NPP said it has also approved detailed rules and regulations to govern the conduct of the parliamentary primary and would be made available to stakeholders.

The Electoral Commission is yet to announce a date for the by-election.