Legendary UK-based Ghanaian gospel musician, Sonnie Badu has launched his maiden musical concert, “Rhythms of Africa.”

The launch which took place at The FritzGerald Centre in Cantonment on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, was attended by a star-studded line-up of celebrities including musicians such as MOG Music, Perez Musik and Nacee.

“Rhythms of Africa,” a wondrous gospel musical concert will be held at the Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Centre on December 9, 2023.

The concert, anticipated to be an unforgettable experience, is not just about entertainment but a spiritual journey to win souls for the Kingdom of God.

Speaking at the launch, Sonnie Badu disclosed that the ‘Rhythms of Africa’ concert has come to stay.

According to the’Baba’ hitmaker, “This has come to stay…By the grace of God, we’re moving to Nigeria, and South Africa, and the train will keep going until you tell us to stop. It’s going to be worth it.”

Musicians billed to help the UK-based iconic Ghanaian gospel singer enchant music lovers with luscious ministrations include MOG Music, Piesie Esther, Joe Mettle, Nacee and Perez Musik from Ghana and Neon Adejo, Preye Odede from Nigeria.

The event is in partnership with Image Bureau, an events firm founded by media mogul George Quaye

Sonnie Badu’s last gospel concert in Ghana was on 1st December 2012 and was dubbed ”Let Peace Rain Concert.

Watch excerpts of the launch below: