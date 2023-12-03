UK-based internationally acclaimed Ghanaian gospel sensation, Sonnie Badu has undergone surgery after injuring his foot.

Sonnie Badu slipped on the stairs between the garden and metal rails and landed on his foot while cleaning and watering.

He was quickly taken to Leicester Hospital and received a two-hour surgery on his injured toe without sedation. A team of eight doctors diligently attended to him while ensuring swift recovery.

Despite the scare, he is already back on his feet and he said it is all by the special grace of God.

The ‘Baba” crooner apologised to churches and media for his absence, assuring fans that the highly anticipated event would proceed as planned on December 9, 2023, at the Grand Arena in Accra, Ghana.

According to him, the accident is reminiscent of a tragic incident that claimed his grandmother’s life.