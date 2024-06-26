A desperate appeal for financial aid has been made by Perfect Agbeko, a 39-year-old mother of two, who requires urgent surgical intervention at Ridge Hospital.

After battling various health issues for the past two years, she was recently diagnosed with a brain tumour on June 4, 2024, by medical professionals at the same hospital.

The seamstress is now seeking public assistance to cover the costs of her crucial operation.

In an exclusive interview with Citinewsroom.com, Richard Atsu, husband of Perfect Agbeko revealed that Ridge Hospital has quoted a staggering GHS80,000.00 to purchase the necessary equipment for her brain tumour surgery.

This hefty sum excludes additional costs for laboratory tests, other medical procedures, and overall hospital bills, further exacerbating her financial woes.

“The hospital is requesting GHS80,000, which is just for the purchase of the equipment needed, the amount excludes, labs, medicines, and ten pints of blood that she will also need.”

“My wife’s health struggles began with recurring headaches, which led to numerous hospital visits and treatments. However, her condition would temporarily improve, only to relapse a few months later. Despite significant medical expenses, her condition remained undiagnosed until June 4, 2024, when she finally received the devastating diagnosis of a brain tumour.”

The husband made a heartfelt appeal to kind-hearted individuals and organisations to come forward and support his ailing wife, in her time of need, urging them to donate generously to help cover the substantial medical expenses and ensure she receives the necessary treatment to overcome her brain tumour diagnosis.

“We’re just pleading with Ghanaians that it’s difficult to go through this without them, they should please help us to be able to raise the money for my wife to go through the surgery. We’re begging them in the name of the Lod, to please help us. Please help us save my wife’s life.

“We’re seriously appealing to Ghanaians to come to our aid in terms of financial support to enable my wife to undergo the brain surgery successfully,” the husband of Perfect Agbeko appealed.

Donations can be made to her husband’s Momo Number –0244997216-Richard Atsu

Click to read the referral letter from Military Hospital

Click here to read the medical report Ridge Hospital

