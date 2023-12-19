Citi TV’s management has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Ghana Athletics to co-organize the National Invitational Schools Athletics Championship (NISAC).

The three-day event in Accra will feature athletes from 50 senior high schools, emulating successful models from Jamaica and the United States.

During the signing ceremony, Citi TV’s CEO Samuel Attah-Mensah, accompanied by Citi TV’s General Manager Bernard Avle and Citi TV Business Manager Omane Mensah-Bonsu, formalized the agreement with Ghana Athletics President Bawa Fuseini.

Also present were Ghana Athletics CEO Philippina Frimpong and Chairman of Fundraising and Sponsorship Andrew Agbo Kitcher.

Expressing the collaborative spirit, CITI TV CEO Samuel Attah-Mensah stated, “In our efforts to promote athletics in Ghana, we are partnering with Ghana Athletics to organize this event.”

Ghana Athletics President Bawa Fuseini added, “This is a positive development that will provide resources we don’t typically receive from schools. Our collaboration with Citi TV aims to elevate Ghana Athletics to the top position in the country, not just for a year but over a four-year period.”