The Members of Parliament (MPs) from the Bono and Bono East Regions are appealing to the government to consider pegging the producer price of cashews at GHS10 for cashew farmers to help boost their operations.

The lawmakers argue that cashew farmers are currently operating at a loss with the GHS7 farm gate price due to high inflation and the cost of production.

The MPs state that the producer price of cashews has sharply declined from the initial GHS10 to GHS7 this year, thereby hampering the production capacity of the farmers.

Speaking to journalists in Parliament on Monday, the spokesperson of the group, who also serves as the MP for Jaman North, Frederick Yaw Ahenkwah, said the government must review the price upwards.

“The Tree Crop Development Authority in 2022 set a price for cashews, and they began with GHS10. The following year, they increased it, and now, this is the third year. In the first two years, the farmers saw an appreciable increase in the price. So, we thought that as the years advanced, the government would continue to set a good price for the farmers. But, to our surprise, the price, which was GHS8.50 last year, has been reduced to GHS7 this particular year, and we know that there is inflation in the system.”

“Prices of farm inputs are high; fuel and other things are skyrocketing. So, these factors go into production. They are all factors of production. By the end of the day, if these farmers bear these high prices and are then unable to pay for the costs they have incurred, I think virtually they are running at a loss….So, we are appealing to the government to, as a matter of urgency, try and review the price. At least GHS9 or GHS10 would make them happy with it,” he said.