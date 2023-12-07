The Head of Geoinformatics at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research – Building and Road Research Institute (CSIR-BRRI), Dr. Joseph Agyei Danquah, has lauded Citi TV and Citi FM for their resettlement initiative for victims of the Akosombo dam spillage.

According to him, the initiative was unique and was the best idea anyone could come up with after such a disaster.

Citi FM/Citi TV in October initiated the “OperationRebuild” project, which seeks to put up facilities to help resettle people displaced by the dam spillage.

Among other places, these resettlement centers are being constructed in Torkpo in the Shai Osudoku District, Ada, and Bakpa Awadiwoe-Koma, located in the Central Tongu district of the Volta Region.

Speaking in an interview on the Point of View on Citi TV on Wednesday, Dr. Danquah said, “You are a media organization, but you are more than that. I see you as an all-round company, so at least humanity will recognize that. I believe very well that it is going to be something that will last forever. I am also happy because this is the first time I am hearing about resettlement because most of the time, when it comes to relief, it is all about the temporary. Maybe when the disaster minimizes, then they go back to their various ways of living.”

“But I believe that this project is unique because this spillage is not going to end today. In fact, it might be worse. If you look at the way we manage spillage and disasters, then definitely resettlement was the best idea.”