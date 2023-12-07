Parliament is expected to conduct a headcount vote on the approval of the 2024 budget today, December 7, 2023.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, on Wednesday, November 29, declared a voice vote on the approval of the budget in favour of the Majority after the conclusion of the debate.

However, the Minority Caucus challenged the ruling and opted for a headcount, forcing the Majority group to stage a walkout.

The Speaker, Alban Bagbin, subsequently announced that the headcount vote would be conducted today, December 7, on the approval of the economic policy and budget statement of the government to pave the way for the approval of budget estimates.