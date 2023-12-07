The NPP Concerned Youth, a prominent youth group in the Northern Region, has publicly endorsed Minister of Energy Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh for the position of Vice President within the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Expressing its firm conviction in Dr. Prepeh’s capability during a press briefing held in Tamale on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, the NPP Concerned Youth urged the National Elections Committee (NEC) to consider the Energy Minister as the ideal candidate to bolster the NPP’s influence in the Ashanti Region.

The group lauded Dr. Opoku Prempeh for his achievements while serving as the Education Minister, especially for spearheading the successful implementation of the highly acclaimed Free Senior High School policy, which has positively impacted numerous individuals.

“As the undisputed best-performing Minister during his tenure as the Educational Minister, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh played an instrumental role in implementing the Free SHS policy. This landmark initiative, arguably the greatest social intervention since independence, has positively impacted over 2 million young people.”

The Secretary of the NPP Concerned Youth, Mohammed Kabiru, on behalf of the group, emphasized the need for the party leadership to reassess the commendable qualities of Dr. Opoku Prempeh.

“He is a distinguished career practitioner with an impeccable track record of public services. His unwavering commitment to the principles and values of the new patriotic party has been evident throughout his tenure as a member of parliament and most notably as the minister of education. His dedication to the party’s ideals makes him an excellent choice to reinforce the NPP’s commitment to good governance and effective leadership.”

The group concluded, saying Dr. Opoku Prempeh’s influence in the Ashanti Region would make a significant impact on the party in the coming 2024 general election. The group, therefore, admonished the party leadership to reconsider him.

