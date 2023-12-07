The meeting between the Mortuary Workers Association of Ghana, the government and the National Labour Commission (NLC) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, in Accra ended inconclusively.

This meeting followed a recent threat by the association to embark on an industrial action if concerns related to the workers’ conditions of service, such as low wages, poor working conditions, and a lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) are not addressed.

MOWAG is urging the government to implement the agreed conditions of service reached in 2020.

Richard Kofi Jordan, General Secretary of the Ghana Mortuary Workers Association, informed Citi News in an interview that the government had set a timeline from December 4 to December 29 for payments to be made.

He also mentioned that the association is scheduled to meet with the NLC and the government again on December 13, 2023, to finalize payment modalities for its members.

“The decision is still on standby. We are supposed to come to the commission on the 13th of December again because the government says it has provided guidelines regarding the payment of allowances… If we haven’t received anything by the 29th, and it goes into another year, then we will proceed with our plans.”

“We will urge them to do the needful. If they have stated that they will do it at this time, they should do it because it is long overdue.”

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health has issued timelines for the implementation of the signed MoU with MOWAG.

READ THE STATEMENT FROM THE HEALTH MINISTRY ON THE TIMELINES FOR IMPLEMENTATION OF THE SIGNED MOU AGREEMENT WITH MOWAG