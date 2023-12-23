The High Court has adjourned the hearing concerning the frozen bank accounts and seized cash of former Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, until January 11, 2024.

The postponement comes as prosecutors await the completion of an investigative report from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

The case, titled Special Prosecutor V Cecilia Dapaah & Daniel Osei Kuffour (civil case) FT/0074/2023, involves allegations of corruption against Ms. Dapaah and her aide, Daniel Osei Kuffour.

During Friday’s proceedings, the prosecution requested the adjournment, emphasizing the importance of the FBI’s report in their investigation.

The presiding judge granted the prosecution’s request, noting the significance of the FBI’s involvement. However, he set a clear deadline for the OSP to conclude its review of the motion before the next hearing.

Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says he has never intervened in the ongoing investigation against former Sanitation and Water Resources Minister, Cecilia Abena Dappah.

Speaking at the launch of the evaluation of Ghana’s National Anti-Corruption Action Plan at the Jubilee House in Accra on Thursday, President Akufo-Addo said the executive never intervenes in any investigation against his appointees.

“No evidence or allegation has been forthcoming that the executive has made any attempt to influence the outcome of any of these investigations. The latest episode involving the former Minister for Sanitation, the Honourable Cecilia Abena Dapaah, is evident for all to see.

“I am not aware of any government in the Fourth Republic subjecting so many of its officials to such investigations and enquiries.”