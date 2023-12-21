The Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Mustapha Gbande, is under investigation for allegedly making some inciteful comments.

While participating in a discussion on Okay FM, Gbande reportedly advised voters to “carry cutlasses” with them when casting their ballots in December 2024.

He claimed this action would prevent the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) from engaging in any “misbehaviour” at polling stations.

Pressured by the show’s host to justify his incendiary statement, Gbande doubled down, asserting that the NDC sees arming voters as the only means to ensure a free and fair election.

“I have told the leadership of the NDC that we have to prepare in advance for the NPP ahead of the elections. when we are going to the polling station, let’s carry with us cutlasses. if we do, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will not be able to misbehave toward us.”

In response, the Ghana Police Service has issued a statement confirming the initiation of an investigation into Gbande’s remarks. The statement emphasized the commitment to upholding the law and maintaining peace and security in the country.

“The Police will continue to work with other sister security agencies diligently and patriotically to maintain the peace and security in our country which has made Ghana a beacon of hope on the continent and beyond.

“We wish to assure the public that under our watch no one will be allowed to undermine the peace, security, law and order in our beloved country.”