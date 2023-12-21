On Wednesday, Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry said that at least 20,000 Palestinians in Gaza have now been killed since Israel began bombing in the territory in the wake of Hamas’s 7 October attacks.

On average, nearly 300 people have died each day since the start of the conflict, excluding the seven-day ceasefire. The World Health Organization’s regional emergency director Richard Brennan says he considers these casualty figures trustworthy.

Counting the dead is a challenge in any war zone, and doctors in Gaza say the death toll is likely to be significantly higher, as it does not include bodies buried under the rubble of destroyed buildings or those not taken to hospitals.

BBC Verify has looked in detail at the figures, how they compare with other conflicts and the impact on Gaza’s young population. Read our full analysis here.