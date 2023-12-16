The European Union (EU) delegation to Ghana has announced the opening of applications for its EU-West Africa Fusion Artist Residency Expo from today until January 3, 2024.

The residency expo is being held to bring together artists, including musicians, fashion designers, and visual artists, from Ghana, Togo, Benin, and other EU member states to promote their rich cultural heritage.

The winning team will be selected based on three thematic areas: fashion, music, and visual arts, and will be awarded a cash prize of £3,000.

Speaking during a press conference, the EU Ambassador to Ghana, H.E. Irchad Razaaly, noted that the award winners stand a chance of getting numerous business opportunities in the EU.

“There are thousands of opportunities for residents because this is the moment when they can put their minds at rest to create. So, this is a huge opportunity, and it is already special,” he noted.

The EU Ambassador also said: “Ghana is one of the countries in the sub-region with a richness of cultural history, and it is the goal of the EU to facilitate cross-cultural exchanges and promote Ghanaian and African culture and heritage in and outside Europe.”