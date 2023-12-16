Chief Justice, Her Ladyship Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, has called for collaborative efforts by the government and stakeholders to address the challenges confronting data protection in the country.

This, according to her, will help ensure accountability under the Data Protection Act.

In a speech read on her behalf by Appeal Court Judge Justice Jennifer Abena Dadzie at the opening of the Data Protection Africa Summit 2023, the Chief Justice urged the private sector and all stakeholders to find innovative solutions to address the challenges of data protection.

“The challenges we face in data protection are multifaceted. Limited resources, inadequate legislation, and a lack of awareness pose significant obstacles to establishing effective oversight mechanisms. As we gather here today, we must recognize the urgency of these issues and the need for collaborative efforts to overcome them and commit ourselves to finding innovative solutions.

“Building bridges for oversight and accountability requires a collective endeavor and cooperation among all stakeholders. It necessitates the collaboration of governments, regulatory bodies, civil society organizations, and the private sector. Together, we can create a comprehensive framework that upholds data protection principles and ensures accountability for all stakeholders. By working hand in hand, we can bridge the gaps and establish a robust system of oversight and accountability.”

A former Deputy Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Kwesi Quartey, also cautioned businesses to prioritize data protection requirements to avoid making losses and falling prey to internet fraud.