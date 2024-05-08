Paa Kwasi Abaidoo, the lawyer representing Richard Dela Sky, has welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision permitting them to submit a new motion in their application before the Supreme Court.

They seek a declaration that the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, popularly known as the anti-gay bill, is null, void, and without legal effect.

Abaidoo expressed satisfaction with the apex court’s stance, noting that it enables them to file a fresh motion along with a supporting affidavit and statement of the case.

Speaking to Citi News after the court hearing, Mr Abaidu stated: “In law, a motion cannot be derogated from the writ and the statement of claim. So, when one realises that his motion and affidavit in support are not intended with his writ of summons and statement of claim, he has an unfettered right to amend.

“If you don’t do that and the matter proceeds by the motion, you risk a very big chance and that is what we didn’t want to go through. So, to us, it was a proper review and the corrections were in order.”

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, May 8, adjourned Richard Sky’s application seeking a declaration that the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, commonly known as the anti-gay bill, is null, void, and of no effect to May 17, 2024.

The adjournment, as ruled by the Chief Justice, Her Ladyship Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, is to enable counsel for the plaintiff to “file a fresh motion paper with supporting affidavit and statement of the case.”

