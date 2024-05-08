The Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII) has revealed plans to propose legislation aimed at regulating campaign financing, citing concerns over increasing malpractices such as vote buying during elections.

Mary Addah, the Executive Secretary of the GII, underscored the significance of addressing this issue, identifying it as a central aspect of corruption-related offences.

She stressed the importance of a collaborative approach to combatting such practices.

Addah made these remarks during the third day of the 14th Commonwealth Conference for Heads of Anti-Corruption Agencies in Africa held in Accra on Wednesday.

“We have been monitoring abuse of incumbency and electoral corruption over the years since 2008. This is a subject we focus on, especially during elections. We are currently collaborating to propose a bill for regulating campaign financing, which is a significant factor driving corruption in Ghana.”

“Elections have become very costly, particularly now because citizens have decided that it is crucial to claim their due during these phases, as that is when they can get it,” she stated.

The GII Executive Secretary also advocated for a comprehensive asset declaration system to address corruption issues among public officeholders.

