The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Bagbin, has emphasized the crucial need for the involvement of traditional and religious leaders in the governance structure, criticizing the constitutional restriction on their participation in partisan politics.

During a courtesy call on the Regent of Bimbilla in the Nanumba North municipality, the Speaker reiterated the need for a rightful place for traditional leaders in the country’s governance.

To celebrate Ghana’s 30th democracy anniversary, Mr. Bagbin visited the Nanung traditional area to raise awareness about the significance of democracy and the imperative of preserving the nation’s current peace.

Speaker Bagbin urged the Regent of Bimbilla and the community to foster peace, emphasizing that development is unattainable without a peaceful environment.

He also called for support for the two presidential candidates from the North, asserting that it is now the turn of Northerners to lead the country.

Addressing the gathering, the Regent of Bimbilla, through Kpatihi Naa, Natogmah Azindow, appealed to the Speaker to leverage his position for the restoration of traditional authorities, highlighting the diminished influence of chiefs in their titular roles.

Acknowledging the vital role of traditional leaders in democracy, the Honourable Speaker criticized the current constitution for excluding them from active partisan politics, asserting that ongoing constitutional reviews will rectify this omission.

Regent Nyelinbulgu Naa Dassana Andani Yakubu expressed gratitude to Speaker Bagbin for blessing Nanung with his visit.