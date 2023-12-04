The President of the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs and Konor of Manya Krobo, Nene Sakite II, has called on the government to pay critical attention to roads in the Krobo Enclave.

He described the nature of roads from Kpong through Odumase to Somanya as a ‘nuisance’ as commuters on these routes are mostly inconvenienced by it, and believes the construction of good roads in the area will bring comfort and relief to the people of Kroboland.

He made this call to the Minister of Local Government and Decentralization, Dan Kwaku Botwe, during a tour to the area to inspect projects under the Secondary Cities Support Projects.

“Some of the road constructions going on and some of the concerns mainly right now, our main street going from Kpong to Somanya to Accra, I’m just praying that we try to get that done as soon as possible because it’s been a nuisance; it’s been creating so many problems. But I’m sure we’ll get there one day,” he stated.

Briefing the Konor on his visit, the Minister of Local Government and Decentralization, Dan Kwaku Botwe, revealed ongoing constructions of some roads under the Secondary Cities Support Projects.

“There’s a special concentration on urban development so aside from the common funds and internally generated funds, the government has got over 200 million dollars for this Secondary Cities Support Projects. In the first two phases, 25 municipalities, and we look forward to doing more in the third phase.”