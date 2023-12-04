The walk of the year 2023 seemed too slow and difficult!! Without realising it, we are in December!!

Probably it is due to the hardships we found ourselves in or the expectations we have to see 2024 come faster than it should. Through it all, we have learnt to trust in God.

However bad this year has been, knowing that the next month is a new year and a new beginning, God will show Himself strong, and it will be our year.

This year has taught us endurance, faith, and belief in the God we serve. No sorcery, witchcraft, or divination works against a clean heart.

Let us endeavour to forgive as much as we can, and never allow negative words to have impact on our lives. Let us share smiles and clear tears in our wailing eyes.

Human beings don’t become wise by reading books – they only become educated. Living our experiences firsthand in the real world, one day at a time, is what gives birth to wisdom. Ultimately, wisdom is what we get when we test the waters for ourselves. This kind of life experience is the most valuable asset we can own.

Every position we hold today, whether elected, bestowed, appointed, or promoted, someone was there before us. Someone will definitely take over from us. What we are today is to serve mankind, so let us do it as fair as we can, as humble as we can and as generous as we are blessed.

May the Lord who began with us lead us to an expected end. May His blessings encompass us in a 24-hour cycle, awaiting a 24-hour economy!!! Keep hope alive.

Welcome to December, remain strong, and know there are better days ahead in 2024.

Kun Fa Yakun