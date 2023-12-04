Businessman and philanthropist, Enock Nyarko, on Saturday, December 2, won the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries in the Jaman North Constituency in the Bono Region.

The NPP over the weekend conducted elections in orphan constituencies to elect candidates who will represent the party in the 2024 polls.

Six persons contested in the race, but it was a two-horse race between Mr. Nyarko and former MP Siaka Stephens.

Enock Nyarko polled 375 votes, while his main contender, Siaka Stephens, trailed behind with 86 votes. DCE for the area, Solomon Owusu, also had 48 votes. Linda Nyarko, the only woman amongst the men, got 25 votes. Eric Yeboah also polled 25 votes, whereas Yaya Tuwale had 20 votes.

Speaking to the media after his victory, the businessman was optimistic that the NPP would win back the Jaman North parliamentary seat from the NDC.

“It was unfortunate that we lost the parliamentary seat in 2020, but I believe strongly that with this strong record and if we do our things well as a party and bring the base on board towards wrestling the seat from the NDC candidate, I believe it is something that is very doable,” Mr. Nyarko said.

He also expressed his gratitude to the delegates, party members, and sympathizers of the ruling NPP for their unflinching support and confidence reposed in him for his resounding victory.

Mr. Nyarko is now set to face off with the incumbent Member of Parliament, Frederick Yaw Amankwah, of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2024 general elections.

Frederick Yaw Amankwah won the parliamentary seat with 22,375 votes, while the NPP parliamentary candidate, Siaka Stephens, who was the incumbent MP, polled 18,206 votes in the 2020 elections.