A former active youth activist of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Northern Region, Alhaji Mohammed Abdul-Latif, alias AMBA, has declared his intention to contest the Gushegu constituency Parliamentary seat on the ticket of the Movement for Change, formed by former Trade Minister, Mr. Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten.

The political strategist, contractor, and businessman, whose poster has gone viral on social media, is determined to oust the incumbent first-term Member of Parliament for Gushegu, Alhassan Tampuli, in the 2024 polls.

Alhaji Latif, in an interview, clarified that he believes in the Movement for Change political agenda and is convinced that the electorate in Gushegu constituency will vote for him and Mr. Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten.

He served notice to crush anybody or group of individuals who might attempt to prevent him from advancing his parliamentary ambition.

He called on all disillusioned supporters of the NPP and National Democratic Congress (NDC) and floating voters in the Gushegu constituency to rally behind him.

Movement for Change Formation

In September 2023, former Trade Minister, Mr. Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten, announced the launch of the new political movement to contest the 2024 Presidential election.

The former NPP Presidential hopeful believes the Movement for Change is a viable alternative to the NPP and NDC duopoly in Ghana’s political space.

As an independent political group, it is not clear if the leadership will field Parliamentary candidates in all 275 constituencies, but some individuals have already shown interest in the Parliamentary race on the ticket of the Movement for Change.