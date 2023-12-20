The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ga West, Clement Wilkinson, is advising developers to conduct comprehensive research before purchasing land in the area.

Clement Wilkinson, the Municipal Chief Executive for Ga West, believes that such diligence can contribute to a reduction in land litigation issues.

Following a meeting with chiefs in Amasaman, Mr. Wilkinson spoke to Citi News, emphasizing the importance of developers taking necessary precautions before acquiring land.

“We have educated a lot of people, and they have understood why we are saying all those things. Whenever you are going to buy land, please do a search.”

“Land Commission’s search is one, and my advice is that you do a proper search before you buy,” he said.