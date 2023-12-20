The management of the Cocoa Research Institute of Ghana (CRIG) is cautioning the government not to relent in its fight against illegal mining, which has been a major threat to cocoa production in the country.

According to the management, illegal mining, popularly referred to as galamsey, and unfavourable weather conditions resulting from climate change continue to hamper the $47 billion sector, of which Ghana is the second-largest producer and exporter.

Addressing a gathering at CRIG Tafo during the launch of Cocoa Club, the Executive Director of CRIG, Dr. Francis Padi, indicated that the lack of recognition of the importance of cocoa to the Ghanaian economy was also a major issue that needed to be dealt with collectively.

“It is only through our collective active participation that the challenges that bedevil the industry, I believe, can be mitigated. Galamsey is one; it’s an eyesore. Climate change is another… It all takes a collective effort, first by understanding the role of cocoa, what it can be used for, and then we can act collectively to make this impact,” he said.

The Deputy Director of CRIG, who also heads the Social Science and Statistics Unit, emphasized the value of cocoa and the need for its finished products to be patronized by all and sundry.

He also noted that management was committed to empowering the younger generation through Cocoa clubs to help them seek career paths in the cocoa sector.