The National House of Chiefs has asked traditional leaders across the country to play key roles in addressing the long-standing issue of illegal mining as it continues to pose threats to water bodies and forest reserves.

Following the recent arrest of individuals over illegal mining, the National House of Chiefs has tasked traditional leaders to show active involvement in the fight against the menace.

Speaking at a National House of Chiefs meeting in Kumasi, its President, Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II stressed that without the active involvement of chiefs, the government will not be able to address the illegal mining menace.

He has thus called on the government to collaborate with traditional authorities to help fight the canker. The National House of Chiefs wants the government to draw up a comprehensive plan on how to address the pressing issue by dedicating adequate resources to help address the issue.

“Nananom, there is enough evidence to suggest that the Government approach in dealing with galamsey without the active participation of traditional authorities will not succeed. If the government does not involve Nananom, this fight will not succeed”

“The government should collaborate with the traditional authorities to draw up a detailed plan and provide adequate resources to help fight Galamsey and the menace associated with it, then we can plan follow-up actions to address the negative effects on our environment.”

Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II further noted that the canker if not urgently mitigated will adversely affect the quality of crops such as cocoa. According to him, some cocoa farmers are being harassed and threatened to sell their lands due to illegal mining. He stated that the country might start importing both water and cocoa if care is taken.

“There are also fears that the soil poisoned by galamseyers can affect not only the production of cocoa but also the quality of cocoa that we produce”.