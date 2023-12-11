The IBSi Global FinTech Innovation Awards 2023 seeks to identify and honour banks, financial institutions, and technology players’ excellence in driving impact through banking technology implementations and innovations using emerging technologies.

The Global FinTech Innovation Awards 2023 saw IBS Intelligence evaluate 250 nominations across 106 banks from 49 countries across 30 categories all over the globe.

“Modefin’s Retail Mobile Banking solution for GCB Bank PLC exemplifies innovation in the banking industry. By seamlessly integrating cutting-edge technology, user-friendly design, and comprehensive functionalities, the solution not only supports GCB Bank’s growth and expansion goals but also creates a competitive advantage in the market.” said, Nikhil Gokhale, Director – Research & Digital Properties at IBS Intelligence. He added “On behalf of IBSi, I extend my congratulations to Modefin on their well-deserved win in the category, ‘Best Digital Channel/Platform Implementation: Most Impactful Project’.”

Frank Addae-Aboagye – Head, Innovation, GCB Bank said “We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Modefin for their exceptional contribution to the enhancement of our GCB Mobile App. Their dedication and expertise played a pivotal role in transforming our app into an award-winning solution, recognised as the Best Digital Channel/Platform Implementation: Most Impactful Project in the Global FinTech Awards. Modefin’s innovative collaboration has not only elevated our mobile banking experience but has also positioned us as a leader in the ever-evolving FinTech landscape. We are grateful for their partnership and look forward to achieving even greater milestones together.”

“It is an immense pleasure to receive this recognition, particularly as GCB Bank, the largest Ghanaian bank, commits to promoting financial inclusion. Through this project, we aim to reach millions of lives and transform them by providing them access to vital financial services, ultimately benefiting the whole community. We are delighted to be a part of this transformative initiative and appreciate the trust placed in us by GCB Bank.” Amarnath Chowdary, MD Modefin, said.

“We are incredibly pleased to receive this award for the most impactful project under Digital Channel. We are happy to share that this is the second consecutive year we got the award under this category. It is the testament that adds credibility to our working model with leading banks such as GCB Bank. We believe in delivering innovative products and services to our customers across all digital banking channels.,” Amit Darda, CEO of Modefin, said.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Bangalore, India, Modefin currently serves 60+ banks in more than 20 countries worldwide. Modefin specializes in providing inﬁnite banking possibilities for banks of any size to accelerate their digital transformation & stay ahead of the competition. Modefin aims to deliver quality products and services that are reliable, built on long-standing values and relationships, win customers’ conﬁdence, and enhance their lives. Modefin believes in building a transparent, honest, and reliable business relationship that enhances the lives of all associated with Modefin directly or indirectly. Modefin specializes in mBanking (Mobile Banking), mWallet (Mobile Wallet), Digital Payments, Digital Remittances, Mobile Commerce, Agency Banking, Financial Inclusion, Mobile Money, Mobile Disbursement, Branchless Banking, mPOS, SMS Banking, USSD Banking, Virtual Money and Fund Disbursement.

GCB Bank PLC is Ghana’s first and largest indigenous bank with the vision to be the leading Bank in all our markets and the mission to provide first class banking solutions for customers and value for all stakeholders. This year, the Bank celebrates seventy (70) years of providing unrivalled financial solutions towards socio-economic development of Ghana. Established in 1953 and listed on the Ghana Stock Exchange since 1996, GCB Bank is currently Ghana’s largest bank with an expanded network of over 185 branches and 340 ATMs. For the past seven decades, GCB Bank has developed strong fundamentals supported by its large and growing customer base, national footprint and complemented by its unique digital offerings. Over the years, especially in recent times, GCB Bank has continued to show its resilience by posting solid performances characterised by a strong balance sheet hinged on the successful execution of its strategy to be the most dominant player in Ghana’s banking industry.