Ghana Code Club has proudly inaugurated Hopper Dean AI Centre, situated in the heart of Kwabenya, Ashongman Estates, Accra.

This state-of-the-art facility is made possible through the gracious support of the Hopper Dean Family from the United States, marking a significant step forward in Ghana’s journey towards technological innovation and education.

Empowering Innovations for All Ages:

The Hopper Dean AI and Innovation Center is more than a physical space; it’s a beacon of opportunity for individuals aged 5 and up.

At the heart of our centre is the Saturday Code School, a dynamic program designed to introduce children to the world of technology and coding.

From animations and robotics to web development and 3D modelling, our curriculum offers a diverse and engaging learning experience.

“We believe in the transformative power of technology, and our Saturday Code School is where young minds embark on a journey of exploration, innovation, and endless possibilities,” says Tina Appiah, Founder and CEO at Ghana Code Club

Cutting-Edge Empowerment Programs:

The Hopper Dean AI and Innovation Center is set to host a range of empowerment programs, catering to individuals aged 18 to 40. Some of the highlighted courses include:

1. Full Stack Web Development:

Gain comprehensive skills in front-end and back-end development, positioning participants for success in the evolving tech landscape.

2. Data Science and Analytics:

Unleash the power of data, equipping learners with the skills to extract meaningful insights and drive informed decision-making.

3. Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning:

Dive into the world of AI and ML, fostering creativity and innovation in problem-solving.

4. Digital Marketing Strategies:

Master the art of digital marketing, providing a versatile skill set for individuals entering the entrepreneurial world.

5. Cybersecurity Essentials:

Develop crucial cybersecurity skills to safeguard digital assets in an increasingly interconnected world.

“Our goal is to empower individuals with the skills necessary for success in the digital age. The AI and Innovation Center is a hub where innovation meets education, shaping the future leaders of the tech industry,” adds Ethel Codie, founder of Women in Tech Africa.

Join Us in Shaping the Future:

Ghana Code Club invites the community, industry leaders, and technology enthusiasts to join us in celebrating the launch of our AI and Innovation Center. Together, we can bridge the digital divide and create a future where technology is accessible to all.